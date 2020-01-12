|
|
Carmella Hanson
May 27, 1923 - December 27, 2019
Carmella Hanson passed away on December 27, 2019 in Santa Rosa, CA. Carmella was the beloved wife of the late Glenn Hanson for 65 years, cherished mother of Linda Galster (Al), and preceded in death by her other three children Glenn Hanson, Jr., Glenda Jean Hanson, and Glenda Theresa Hanson. She was the adored grandmother of Stephen Revetria (Elizabeth), Stephanie Herriott (Paul), and the late Anthony Hanson. Beloved great-grandmother of Natalie Herriott, Emily Herriott, Alessandra Revetria, and Bernardo Revetria. Carmella touched the lives of many with her fun spirit, her love for her family, entertaining and enjoying a good party. Being the baby of 12 children, Carmella is survived by many other relatives, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
Private Services will be held.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020