Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
Rosary
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
6:30 PM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
2930 Bennett Valley Rd.
Santa Rosa, CA
1931 - 2019
Carmen Perez Sedeno Notice
Carmen Perez Sedeno
July 18, 1931 - December 14, 2019
Carmen Perez Sedeno passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side on December 12, 2019 in Santa Rosa, CA. She was 88 years old.
Loving mother of six children- four boys and two girls, adored grandmother of 21, amazing great-grandmother of 24 and dearest great-great-grandmother of five.
Carmen loved crocheting, watching Wheel of Fortune and Family Feud, was an awesome flour tortilla and tamales maker. She loved to dance and sing, passing down that talent to her son Luis and daughter Debra. And most importantly she loved her family. Her favorite foods were salami and cheese and Ice cream.
She worked in a nursery for many years and as a result developed a lovely green thumb.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Rosary on Saturday, December 21st at 6:30 PM with a Viewing from 4:30 PM -6:30 PM at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95405.
Graveside Services will be held on Monday, December 23rd at 11:00 AM, Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2930 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa, CA 95405
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019
