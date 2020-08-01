Carol Ann Gotts

September 25, 1941 - April 9, 2020

Born in Merced, CA. Graduated from Clovis High School 1959 where she was class secretary. Recognized as the top public housing specialist in the U.S. while working for City of Phoenix circa 1980. Survived by husband of 60 years John, daughters Jennifer Mendoza of Santa Rosa, Linda Atherton and Laura Gotts both of Renton, WA, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Cremation arrangements through Lafferty & Smith Colonial Chapel, Santa Rosa. Memorial service will be held at a later date.



