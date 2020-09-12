1/1
Carol Becchetti
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
Carol Becchetti, age 82, passed away at her home in Santa Rosa on September 6, 2020. She was born in Healdsburg in 1938, the youngest of five siblings. She was a first generation Portuguese American, the daughter of Adolf and Alice Sousa. She met her husband, Robert Becchetti at 16 years of age. They were together for 66 years, and married for 62 years.
She is survived by her husband Robert of Santa Rosa; three daughters, Lori O'Brion of Arcata, Bonny Emslie of Atascadero, and Terry Ulicny of Santa Rosa; and grandchildren, Nicole Ulicny,
Tamara and Tiffany Cooksey, Robert Ulicny, Crystal O'Brion,
Alexander Emslie, and Ciera Ulicny. Her grandchildren will remember her as "Granny Goose".
Carol was a loving wife and a devoted mother and grandmother. She was dedicated to her family and inspired them to do better. She is remembered for her strength and positive outlook. She always found the bright side and humor in any situation. She was not afraid to speak her mind, and accepted people as they were. She had a great sense of humor and was the life of the party, enjoying time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 14th at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Friends are invited to a visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the time of service. Guests must wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines.



Published in Press Democrat from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
SEP
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
