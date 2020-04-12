|
Carol D. Heard
Carol D. Heard, 64 was born on November 16, 1945 at Santa Rosa Community Hospital. She had siblings Donald Potter (deceased), Stuart Pensotti (deceased), Rosemarie McDonald (deceased), Barbara Carrio-Perez, Joseph Carrie (deceased) and Nancy Kern. She was raised by Margaret and William Lockhart. They had a humble cabin they would visit for fun filled summers and blackberry pie in Marshall, CA. They lived at 946 Grand Avenue in Santa Rosa. Carol attended Montgomery High School. James (her future husband) also attended MHS. They both worked at Carl's Car Wash, and then Barlow's Apple Cannery. That's when their eyes met. They were married in 1967. Carol and James have a daughter with husband Diggory and two grandchildren Elijah and Izabella Williams. The kids called her Grandma Jim. She absolutely adored them, and they loved her dearly. Carol had a lifetime career and retired from Pacific Bell. Carol and James were lifelong travelers and had all but seven states to visit. She passed away comfortably at home with hospice care on April 3, 2020. Carol is and was so loved by many. An amazing woman, sister, wife, mother, grandma and friend. She was a true gift, generously shared her kindness, joy, and amazing smile. She will be missed greatly. No memorial service, but will have a Celebration of Life day for her in the future.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020