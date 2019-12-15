|
|
Carol E. Rhodes
September 20, 1924 - December 9, 2019
Today we lost our beloved Granny, Carol Elizabeth Rhodes, age 95, passed away on December 9th after a long and difficult fight with Alzheimer's.
A lifetime resident of Sonoma County after being born in Berkeley. Carol grew up in the west of Sebastopol on 80-acre apple farm where she helped her father nurture and harvest apples. The youngest of three daughters, Carol was more comfortable on her horse or driving a tractor than doing what young women of that age were accustomed to doing. A fiercely independent and strong-willed woman, Carol married her sweetheart, Carlos Olibas, having to travel by bus across three States to find a minister who would sanction the wedding of a mixed marriage.
They had five children, losing two of her children, Randy soon after birth and her youngest son, Ron Olibas, a Vietnam War Hero, in 2005. She is survived by her remaining children, Lee Olibas, Bonnie Jenkins, and Carla Hannahs. Also, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
During her long lifetime, Carol worked in a variety of jobs, from short order cook to electrician's helper during World War II at Mare Island Naval Shipyard, before settling at Sonoma State Hospital Eldridge as a Psych Tech for over 30 years.
It is impossible to capture the true depth of Granny's life in a few words, but those of us who knew and loved her will remember her story. As was her nature, there will be no services, but a Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019