Carol Fiori
1932 - 2020
December 26, 1932 - July 2, 2020
Carol passed away peacefully at home in Petaluma on July 2, 2020 . She was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin and was 87 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband John R. Fiori Sr. and sister Mary Ann Lopez. She is survived by her brothers George Sherwin of Sonora, Jim Sherwin of Cottonwood, Larry Sherwin of Little Rock, Ark. and her children Carol Ann Misson (Bill) of Santa Rosa, Shirley Allen (Kerry) of Santa Rosa, Patsy Mangano (Bobby) of Petaluma and John Fiori Jr. of Rohnert Park; grandchildren Tom Martin, Stacey Padgett, Derek Allen and Camille Fiori; fourteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Carol dedicated her life to her family, who were her greatest joy. We would like to thank Continuum Care Hospice and Qela, her caregiver, for the wonderful care Mom received. She will be remembered with a private graveside service at Cypress Hill Memorial Park in Petaluma. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.



Published in Press Democrat on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 18, 2020
Carol always welcomed us into her home and trailer. We have many fond memories of her. Wishing the family peace and strength. With love, Evelyn, Rick, Justin and Kelsey.
Evelyn James
Family
July 10, 2020
Patsy, Im so sorry for your loss. Love, Betty
Betty Caletti
