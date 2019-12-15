|
|
Carol Giovannini
May 20, 1935 - November 19, 2019
On Tuesday, November 19, 2019, Carol Giovannini died peacefully in her sleep now free from Alzheimer's disease. She joined the love of her life, Edwin Giovannini, after 19 years apart. Carol was born May 20, 1935, in San Francisco. At a young age, she and her mom, Edna Griffin (deceased), moved to Cazadero, CA and eventually to Santa Rosa. She graduated from Analy High School in Sebastopol and received her AA degree from Santa Rosa Junior College. She worked for the Bank of Sonoma County after graduation. She met her future husband while still in high school. It took some fits and starts and a stint in the Army for Edwin, but they finally married March 3, 1961. Their love would carry them for 39 years. They raised three daughters, Karen (Louie, granddaughter Gianna), Nadine (Scott), and Nancy (Daryl). Carol was a huge part of her daughter's lives. She was a teacher's aide at Oak Grove in Graton, and attended every sporting event, choir performance, and play. When the girls were old enough for 4-H, Carol became a leader in leatherwork (she was quite skilled!), and later for the beef project. She loved the ranch life, and even after all the shows and cattle rings were behind the kids, she continued to raise beef. During that time, Carol went to work for Bank of the West, rising to the title of Customer Service Manager before she retired. After retirement, Carol put her banking skills to good use by volunteering with the Graton Fire Department for many years. She and Edwin loved to travel. Their favorite spot was Monterey. After Edwin's death, she went to Hawaii, Ireland (twice), Russia, San Diego, and finally on a cruise to Alaska. She was an excellent travel companion and always up for fun. With Alzheimer's came her dependence on caregivers. Her family is grateful for Lucy and Able, who loved and comforted Carol for several years. Heartland Hospice Care also provided much-needed support and wisdom. We will always remember Carol as vivacious, loving, supportive, and a genuinely respected friend to many. Her daughters are planning a Celebration of Life for February 1, 2020 at 2pm at Seventh Day Adventist Church 1665 Gravenstein Hwy N., Sebastopol, CA. Instead of flowers, please donate to , HeartlandHospice.com, or in her name. Online condolences at PleasantHillsMemorialPark.com
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019