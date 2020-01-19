|
Carol Jean McNeil
Carol Jean McNeil also known as Carol Jean Cognata and Carol Jean Box left this earth at the tender age of 82 to start her next grand adventure on January 13, 2020. She departed holding her son Alex Cognata's hand in farewell with love and security guiding her path. She is survived by her beloved children Alex Cognata, Corlynn Messer and Emmy Kishi, the grandchildren she cherished Jordan and Zach Porteous and Amber and Karissa Cognata, the brother she treasured Patrick Box, his wife, Bev Box and their children April, Henri, Julia and Adrianne. Carol will join her mother and father, Catherine and Richard Box and her life partner Al Cognata as well as her other beloved relatives. She is a long time resident of Santa Rosa, California and served as an extraordinary teacher for many wonderful children. Carol loved her work, dedicating over 30 years to teaching. She had a spirit filled with light and joy with a passion for nature and all living things. Although her heart has stopped beating her legacy of love lives on in all of us she has touched throughout her life. Love you mom. Forever.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 1:00 p.m.at Eggan and Lance Mortuary, 1540 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, CA. The family welcomes all who would wish to attend.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020