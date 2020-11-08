Carol Jean Schuster

Carol Jean Schuster, 68, passed away peacefully at home with family members close by,

on October 10, 2020 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

Survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Lamont Schuster, children, Amanda Lutzenberg, Jason Schuster, step-daughters Jeanette Moug, Renée Cole, sisters Marianne Causley, and Agnes Marlene Clemons, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Carol was a Santa Rosa native and lived there for the remainder of her life. She graduated from Santa Rosa High in 1970. A beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and friend, she constantly put others before herself, never complaining about her condition.

Carol enjoyed spending time outdoors, remote camping, and boating with her family. She was an accomplished cook and made most meals from scratch, with many ingredients from her garden. Some of her many other accomplishments included being a gifted seamstress, quilter, guitar player, learning Sign Language, and being a Bonsai enthusiast.

The world has lost an very special person and will be truly missed by family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the National MS Society.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



