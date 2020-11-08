1/1
Carol Jean Schuster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Jean Schuster
Carol Jean Schuster, 68, passed away peacefully at home with family members close by,
on October 10, 2020 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Lamont Schuster, children, Amanda Lutzenberg, Jason Schuster, step-daughters Jeanette Moug, Renée Cole, sisters Marianne Causley, and Agnes Marlene Clemons, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Carol was a Santa Rosa native and lived there for the remainder of her life. She graduated from Santa Rosa High in 1970. A beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and friend, she constantly put others before herself, never complaining about her condition.
Carol enjoyed spending time outdoors, remote camping, and boating with her family. She was an accomplished cook and made most meals from scratch, with many ingredients from her garden. Some of her many other accomplishments included being a gifted seamstress, quilter, guitar player, learning Sign Language, and being a Bonsai enthusiast.
The world has lost an very special person and will be truly missed by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the National MS Society.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved