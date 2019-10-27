|
|
Carol Lynn Sitts Young
June 17, 1950 - October 19, 2019
Carol passed away peacefully while holding her husband's hand after succumbing to injuries resulting from a tragic accident. She was a force, the backbone of her entire family, a strong and reliable friend, and an enthusiastic contributor to the community.
Carol was born in Sacramento, California and spent the bulk of her childhood years in Pacifica, California. She began her studies at the University of California Davis and completed her Physical Therapy degree at University of California San Francisco in 1972 where she met her lifelong partner, Greg. One of Carol and Greg's greatest achievements was purchasing and developing their Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation business, Bennett Valley Therapy. With her endless energy Carol cared for so many, whether it was patients, employees, friends, family, or charities, she never stopped giving.
Carol loved to stay busy and also loved to travel. She was deeply engaged in planning detailed travel itineraries for her family and friends, hosting parties, coaching soccer, sewing projects, baking for Food for Thought, knitting for Knitted Knockers supporting cancer patients, volunteering with the Red Cross, coordinating hikes, and most recently passionately undertaking her role as Grandma Extraordinaire. She had so many hobbies throughout the years and always loved a challenge, jumping on the opportunity to take a class to learn something new. It would be easier to name all of the countries Carol had not visited than to list all those she had, her "bucket list" was never-ending.
Carol always had an answer, an opinion and the friendliest smile. She had a profound, positive impact on many lives and will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
A private Celebration of Life will be held for family in the future.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2019