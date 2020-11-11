Carol Ruth Nelson

Carol Ruth Nelson, a longtime resident of Santa Rosa and Healdsburg, died at Kaiser Hospital in Santa Rosa, Sunday, September 27, 2020, following a thirty year battle with MAI, a rare lung disease which she handled with grace over the years. She was seventy-four years old.

Born in Oakland, California, on August 20, 1946, Carol was the daughter of John and Mary Uboldi of Healdsburg. She had one sister, Ruth.

She and her sister graduated with teaching credentials in English at Chico State University following in the footsteps of their father who received an Industrial Arts teaching credential there.

She taught English in the Santa Rosa school district for thirty-two years. She received many awards for her outstanding performance and was active in the teacher's union.

Started by her mother, a drama teacher at Healdsburg High school, she had season tickets to "Best of Broadway" since the age of seven. When family members could no longer hold the seats, she got a wonderful group of friends to join her, and they continued to go up until her death.

She joined The Redwood Empire Tall Club, standing six feet tall in her stocking feet. There she established many lifelong friends and attended various events and activities.

After her retirement from teaching, she traveled extensively often with her cousin, Charlotte Anderson. Some of their destinations included Hawai'i, South Africa, Patagonia, Alaska, Italy, Canada, the United Kingdom, Scotland, the Galápagos Islands, and the like.

Adored by family and friends, Carol was known by all for her kindness and gentle ways. She supported many, many charities over the years.

Carol is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Gerry and Ruth Kimball of Talent, Oregon, her niece, Jonna Schelldorf of Douglas City, California, and her nephew Jevon Schelldorf of Medford, Oregon.

There will be no services due to the coronavirus. Her ashes will be dispersed in Oregon.

Contributions are welcome to any Endangered Species site due to her love of animals.



