Carole Anne (Mama Carole) Coggins
Carole Anne (Mama Carole) Coggins passed away on Monday October 7th 2019 at the age of 77, after a long battled illness. Carole was born on February 28th, 1942 in Alberta Canada and moved to Santa Rosa in 1962, she relocated to Ukiah in 2006. Carole was a very vibrant person that enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, acrylic painting, Giants baseball, fishing, music, dancing and loved her family and friends. She enjoyed spreading her kindness to the less fortunate people in her community in Ukiah where she ran her consignment clothing shop. Carole is survived by her husband Joe Coggins, daughter Gina Mora-Smith (Greg), son Michael Mora, step son Kyle Coggins (four small grandkids), grandsons Gunnar and Gage Smith, granddaughter Reyna Martin and brother Jason, her sister Edra Richardson, three nieces and four nephews in WA, sisters-in-law Edye and Katy Coggins, numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded by her mother Edna Naef, father Hugh Wolsey and brother Dee Wolsey. We will sure miss that smile and sparkle in her eye. Rest in Paradise..
Services will be held on Thursday October 17th 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Eversole Mortuary in Ukiah.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019