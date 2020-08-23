Carole CoughlanCarole Coughlan, 86, of Santa Rosa, died peacefully at home during a thunder and lightning storm on the morning of August 17, 2020.Carole was born to George Wood and Helen (Meyer) Wood on May 12, 1934, in Brooklyn, New York, accounting for her lifelong support of the Dodgers, a secret shame for her children, who are lifelong Giants fans. After moving to California in 1951, Carole finished high school and found her way to Santa Rosa where she built her life and her family. During her career with "Ma Bell," Carole made good friends, including her best friend Misty Jones. Carole treasured her little group that met for monthly meals at local restaurants.A longtime parishioner at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Carole made lasting friendships there as well. One of her great joys after retirement was participating in Bible Study Fellowship. She also relished the joy of volunteering as she assisted at St. Luke's high school breakfasts, basketball camps and vacation bible schools, and as part of St. Luke's monthly team for F.I.S.H. Carole also served as a Stephen Minister.Carole was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her sister Gloria Bourisaw, and her brother Frederick Wood. She is survived by her sons Mark and Gregory and grandson Joseph. Her family thanks Mary Powers and Memorial Hospice for their loving care in preparing Carole for her transition. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Redwood Gospel Mission will be appreciated. Currently there are no services pending.