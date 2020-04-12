Home

Carole Dunlap


1942 - 2020
Carole Dunlap Notice
Carole Dunlap
Carole M. Dunlap, age 78, passed away at her home in Santa Rosa on April 5, 2020. She was born in Nebraska in 1942, a daughter of Owen and Eileen Eschilman. Carole is survived by twi children, Kevin (Denise) Dunlap, and Lisa (Jason) Neal; grandchildren, Hailey Dunlap-Martin and Brianna Dunlap-Boon; and a great grandson, Noah Cunningham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Forest Dunlap II; and a twin sister, Karen Ford.
Carole was an active member and volunteer at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She enjoyed gambling at the casinos, painting, and playing bunko.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to all the medical workers who cared for her.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020
