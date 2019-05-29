|
Caroline Alice (Gilligan) Broll
Caroline Alice (Gilligan) Broll, 102, of Santa Rosa, California, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on the morning of May 27, 2019. Carol was born on September 4, 1916 in Cranston, Rhode Island to the late Martin Gilligan and Gertrude (Horbert) Gilligan. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Ed and sons Ken and Ron. Carol leaves behind daughter-in-law Debbie Broll, granddaughter Kelly Wilson, and great-granddaughter Crystal Wilson of Santa Rosa, CA; niece and nephew Sue and Phil Cote of Matthews, NC; granddaughter Shauna Zimmerer, and great-grandson Derek McCurdy of Aurora, CO; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews throughout the country. Carol had a big heart and was full of love for her family and friends. She was quick-witted, smart, and a gifted, self-taught artist who specialized in sculptures and paintings. Her art frequently focused on her advocacy and admiration for strong women. She was an avid storyteller with a remarkable memory of her life experiences. Carol was extremely proud of her Irish heritage and very fond of Irish quotes and sayings such as this Old Irish Blessing:
"May the road rise up to meet you
May the wind be always
at your back
May the sun shine warm
upon your face
And the rains fall soft
upon your fields
And until we meet again
May God hold you in the hollow of His hand."
Final arrangements will be private at Carol's request; however, her friends are encouraged to raise a glass in an Irish toast to her memory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fawn Rescue (https://fawnrescue.org).
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 29, 2019