More Obituaries for Caroline Vitellini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline "Carrie" Vitellini

Caroline "Carrie" Vitellini Notice
Caroline "Carrie" Vitellini
Caroline passed away peacefully at her home on December 12, 2019. Born Carolina Maria Vitellini, on Boyce Street in Santa Rosa on October 11, 1919. Caroline was also known to many as Carrie or Auntie. Caroline is preceded in death by her parents Fiore Vitellini and Eugenia Flossi Vitellini, two brothers Lawrence and Fred Vitellini, plus a sister who passed while on the ship from Italy, Carolina Vitellini.
Final Blessing will be held at the Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 2930 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 2:30 pm. Chapel available for prayer at 1:30 p.m. Private interment at Caroline's request. Caroline's family would like to thank At Home Caregivers for their tireless support for the past eight months, plus the continual care and support from Peggy Nielsen and Paul Dement. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude's, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Catholic Charities, SR, 987 Airway Ct., Santa Rosa, CA 95403, or Memorial Hospice, 439 College Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95401. Arrangements by Lafferty & Smith Colonial Chapel.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
