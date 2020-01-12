Home

Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Carolyn Ann Maggetti


1940 - 2019
Carolyn Ann Maggetti Notice
Carolyn Ann Maggetti
July 14, 1940 - December 23, 2019
Carolyn Ann "Carol" Maggetti passed away in Petaluma, December 23, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of the late Richard Maggetti. Loving mother of Randy Maggetti, Adam Maggetti, and the late David Maggetti. Adored grandmother of Andrea Maggetti and Nick Maggetti. A native of California, age 79 years. A 53 year resident of Rohnert Park, Carol was an avid tennis player. She loved her Jack Russell Terriers, and won many awards with them.
Friends are invited to celebrate Carol's life on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue. Private family inurnment.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020
