Carolyn Frances Scherini
Carolyn Frances Scherini, 81, peacefully passed away in Petaluma, California; Wednesday, September 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Carolyn is remembered as a generous and kind woman exemplified by the many hundreds of dolls that she lovingly restored and donated to the deserving. Carolyn was a member of the Polyanna Doll Club and served as a Eucharistic Minister for Saint Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church.
Carolyn is survived by her sister Louise; her partner Don; her children Suzanne, Elouise, William, and Ann; her grandchildren Alexander, Dominic, and Jason; her nephews and nieces Constance, Sean, James, and Steven. In addition, Carolyn will be missed by her extended family and many loving friends.
Carolyn is predeceased by her husband Remo; her son Raymond; and her niece Bonnie.
Donations in her name may be sent to the Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma CA 95476.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019