|
|
Carolyn Idler
Carolyn Idler passed away in her sleep February 16, 2020 at age 89. Daughter of Wesley and Cordelia Webb and sister to Maxine, Carolyn was raised on the family farm in Idaho. She graduated from the University of Idaho where she met her first husband, Richard Straw. After she received her RD degree from USF, the newlyweds moved to San Rafael, where Richard became Agricultural Commissioner of Marin County and where they had a daughter, Leslie. After Richard passed away suddenly in 1968, Carolyn worked as a dietician at Ross Hospital. She met and then married Donald Idler in 1976. They had 43 beautiful years together, enjoying traveling and spending time with their growing family. She was known for her positive attitude and generous spirit, even in difficult times. She loved unconditionally and was loved by many. She is survived by her husband, Donald Idler, daughter, Leslie Straw (Philip Aro), step-daughters Valerie Szostak and Cynthia Yamagata (Korey), seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Services to be held March 22nd in San Rafael.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020