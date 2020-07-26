Carolyn Jean Nelson
October 7, 1940 - July 9, 2020
Carolyn Jean Nelson, (Jean), grandmother of 29, great grandmother of 12, passed into the hands of our Lord on July 9, 2020 after a valiant struggle with heart disease. Raised by a single mom, Constance Strickland, Jean was born in Fort Meyers, FL on Oct. 7, 1940. She spent most of her life in California, graduating from San Francisco's Balboa H.S. in 1958. She married and lived in San Francisco, then Novato and, for the past 60 years, Petaluma, CA where she worked for Dr. Tom Maloney for many years. Jean devoted her life to her family and serving others and was very active in St. James Church, assisting with communion services and the founding of Loving Hearts and Hands which provides subsidized post-funeral and other events. Jean married John Olaf Nelson in 1987 and was much loved by her melded family of 4 sons and 4 daughters. Preceded in death by sons Philp (Tarrie) and Mark (Brenda) Richard, Jean is survived by sister Fran Newton, and by Mike (Barbara) and Dave Richard, Kim (Matt) LeBlanc, Cindy (Randy) Nelson, Jennifer (Jim) Magee and Mina (Paul) Roberts. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Jean's favorite charity was the American Cancer Society. Jean, we will miss your infectious smile and bubbly laugh. God bless and keep you. Online condolences may be made at adobecreekfuneralhome.com
