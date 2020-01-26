|
|
Carolyn Kern
Carolyn Kern of Santa Rosa, CA passed away on January 14, 2020 from an aggressive cancer that was diagnosed less than a month prior. Born May 24, 1952, Carolyn was a lifelong Bay Area native living 40+ of her years in Santa Rosa. She graduated with a BA from Sonoma State University and went on to work for the County of Sonoma in their Human Services department for over 20 years. She was a fun and loving spirit who enjoyed going out to dinners and shows, watching 49er football games, and most of all spending time with family. She was a source of inspiration to her close friends and family, and always provided such meaningful support and advice. Her unconditional love, true compassion for others, and wonderful wit and humor will stay in the hearts of all who loved her. She is survived by her husband Dave, her son Barry, her daughter Jill, and her grandchildren Burke, Oliver, Lincoln, Isabel, Sebastian, Nora, and Madeline.
A private Celebration of Life will be held with family where all the kids can run around and play together, because those moments always brought her the most happiness.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020