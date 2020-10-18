Carolyn Marie SmallCarolyn Marie Small nee Millikan passed peacefully Saturday October 10, 2020 at 2:10 AM in her home. She was 76.She spent her quality time in service to women and girls with Soroptimist International of Santa Rosa for over thirty-five years.Carolyn's generosity and commitment led her to assume positions of President as well as many other offices. She especially enjoyed serving on the Scholarship Committee helping girls and women reach their goals and live their dreams through education.Carolyn was born in Beaver, OK on March 16, 1944. She married William M Small May 26, 1967 at a garden wedding in Shawnee, OK. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma and after working for Tinker Air Force Base she joined her husband in Santa Rosa, CA where she worked for the County of Sonoma in the IS department for 33 years.Carolyn was predeceased by her parents Carlyle Vonne Millikan and Ella Mae Millikan Nee Leasher of Oklahoma. She is survived by her husband, cousins Barbara Millikan and Karen Knickerbocker from Huntsville, TX, Verna Lee Millikan of Greenly CO, Judy Sutherland of Lubbock TX, and Elna Kerns of Boise ID. Carolyn was loved by all who knew her.By her request there will be no service. Memorial donations can be sent to Soroptimist International of Santa Rosa PO box 933, Santa Rosa, CA 95402.