1/1
Carolyn Marie Small
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Marie Small
Carolyn Marie Small nee Millikan passed peacefully Saturday October 10, 2020 at 2:10 AM in her home. She was 76.
She spent her quality time in service to women and girls with Soroptimist International of Santa Rosa for over thirty-five years.
Carolyn's generosity and commitment led her to assume positions of President as well as many other offices. She especially enjoyed serving on the Scholarship Committee helping girls and women reach their goals and live their dreams through education.
Carolyn was born in Beaver, OK on March 16, 1944. She married William M Small May 26, 1967 at a garden wedding in Shawnee, OK. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma and after working for Tinker Air Force Base she joined her husband in Santa Rosa, CA where she worked for the County of Sonoma in the IS department for 33 years.
Carolyn was predeceased by her parents Carlyle Vonne Millikan and Ella Mae Millikan Nee Leasher of Oklahoma. She is survived by her husband, cousins Barbara Millikan and Karen Knickerbocker from Huntsville, TX, Verna Lee Millikan of Greenly CO, Judy Sutherland of Lubbock TX, and Elna Kerns of Boise ID. Carolyn was loved by all who knew her.
By her request there will be no service. Memorial donations can be sent to Soroptimist International of Santa Rosa PO box 933, Santa Rosa, CA 95402.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved