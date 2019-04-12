|
Carolyn Perkins
Carolyn Perkins, a resident of Santa Rosa for nearly 50 years, passed away quietly at her home on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 83. Her son and daughter-in-law were by her side at the time of her death.
Carolyn was born in Albany, CA, in 1935. She was supported and cared for during childhood and adolescence by her loving family of Sieferts, Martins and Crooms before attending college at UC Berkeley. She later transferred to CSU, Chico, earning a B.A. in English as well as a teaching credential. She began her career as a high school teacher in Palm Springs, CA, in 1962, teaching several subjects including history, journalism and English. In 1969, she and her young son, Dan, moved to Santa Rosa after accepting a position at Montgomery High School where she taught English and journalism until she retired in 2004 after 35 years. She was well liked and respected by her students and fellow teachers, many of whom she remained in contact with long after leaving her teaching position. After retirement as a teacher, Carolyn launched a second career as a paralegal and was employed by a local law office where she enjoyed a new professional focus and developed friendships with many new colleagues before retiring again in 2016. During the last several years of her life, Carolyn took on yet another new direction when she became part owner of two racehorses, which raced and were stabled at Golden Gate Fields. This adventure was pure joy for her, and she generously shared this experience with friends and family by including them in frequent outings to the racetrack and barns. She was a volunteer at the Coddington Library and Sonoma County Juvenile Hall, and was a lover of dogs, cats and horses.
She is survived by her son Dan and daughter-in-law Jeralene of Santa Rosa, her brothers Robert Holston of Angels Camp and Rich Holston of Calistoga, and her sister Colleen Stoner of Napa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019