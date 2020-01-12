|
|
Casimir Banaszek, Jr.
Casimir Banaszek, Jr., resident of Petaluma, passed away peacefully after a seven-month battle with cancer on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019, at age 74. Mourning his loss are his wife of 52 years, Diann; daughter Jennifer and son-in-law JonPaul; son Casimir, III and daughter-in-law Heather; brother Ken; grandchildren Emma, Gabby, Jane, and William, and countless nieces and nephews. Casimir is preceded in death by his parents, Casimir and Dorothy, sisters Marion and Barbara, brother Martin, and grandson Casimir IV (C.J.).
Cas was born October 24, 1945 in Chicago, IL, where he attended Gordon Technical High School, and graduated from Northwestern University. Banaszek was selected by San Francisco in the first round (11th overall) of the 1967 NFL Draft. He spent his entire 11-year career with the 49ers (1967-77), appearing in 120 games (112 starts). Banaszek, a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 1968, is also a member of the 10-Year Club, which honors all players who spent ten-or-more years with the 49ers and is one of 51 players to have joined this exclusive fraternity. He was proud to have been Right Tackle on the offensive line known as "The Protectors" celebrated for their single season record of allowing just eight sacks. Cas was also named to Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame.
Following his playing career, Banaszek spent two seasons coaching the Cal Bears offensive line. And in 1981, he was proud to be assistant offensive line coach for the Forty Niners first Super Bowl XVI Championship.
After settling in Petaluma in 2001, Cas used his teaching degree from Northwestern University to volunteer as the PE teacher at his grandchildren's elementary school, Meadow. Known to all as Coach B, he quickly became an icon on campus by creating mutually respectful relationships with children and staff and making everyone feel special and loved. After the death of his grandson C.J., Cas would often be found sitting on the bench at the memorial C.J. Garden on campus and chatting with teachers. At the end of the last school year, students were given a survey and asked what they loved about Meadow. As the answers were tallied, Meadow's Principal wasn't shocked to see how so many of the children simply wrote, "Coach B."
Services for Cas Banaszek will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25 at St. Saint Vincent de Paul Church, 35 Liberty Street, Petaluma, CA 94952.
All are welcome to participate in a Celebration of Life reception following the service from 12:00–3:00 pm at Petaluma Golf & Country Club, 1500 Country Club Drive, Petaluma, CA 94952.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer: Alex's Lemonade Stand memorial page, https://www.alexslemonade.org/mypage/2041861 or mail to 111 Presidential Blvd, Suite 203, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 and reference Casimir Banaszek Jr. Memorial.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020