Catalina Nazario
July 10, 1922—March 17, 2005
It is the fifteenth anniversary
of your embarking upon the
great adventure with God.
With tearful eyes
we watched you
and saw you pass away.
We miss you so very much, that if love could have saved your life, you would
still be with us today.
We shall continue to weep, pray and celebrate your
yesterdays because God has proven to us that He has only
taken the very best.
Your Loving Son and Family
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 17, 2020
