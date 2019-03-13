|
|
Catherine Boris Siegel
August 2, 1944 - March 6, 2019
Catherine Boris Siegel passed away in Santa Rosa, March 6, 2019 at the age of 74. Dearly beloved wife of the late Richard W. Siegel. Loving mother of Eve Marcovitch (husband Zachary), Joshua Siegel, Jonathan Siegel (wife Carolyn), Danica Siegel, Jennifer Siegel, and Thomas Siegel (wife Kimberly). Adored grandmother of Jessica, Shaina, Zachariah, Max, Jackson, Scarlett, and Ezra, and great grandmother of Julia. A native of Lawrence, MA, Catherine was born on August 2, 1944 to Joseph and Catherine Boris. Her presence would light up a room; it is her unconditional love she showed family and friends, her love of art and nature and loving smile that will be missed by all. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Catherine was creative in rug hooking and photography. She was an avid reader, cook and loved to take her dog Lizzy everywhere. She loved theater and performing arts. Along with her husband Richard, Catherine has been a resident of Sonoma County for nearly 30 plus years. She was a member of the Rug Hooking Guild.
Friends are invited to celebrate Catherine's life on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00AM (in the Alexander and Oak Rooms) at the Flamingo Conference Resort and Spa, 2777 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa. Lunch will be served after the ceremony. Private family inurnment. If desired, donations in Catherine's memory may be made to either the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019