Catherine Brown

December 19, 1956 - November 6, 2020

Catherine L (Caldwell) Brown, age 63, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Cathy was a native of Petaluma and a 1975 graduate of Petaluma High School. Cathy had a profound impact on the lives she touched whether that was through the many years she spent in the childcare industry to the many hours she volunteered at her grandchildren's elementary schools. Whether coaching on little league fields or cheering from the stands, Cathy made sure those around her had a good time. She occupied most of her free time spending it with her Family especially her 5 grandchildren. Cathy is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Carole Caldwell. She is survived by her son and his wife Steven Brown and Sharon Xue and her daughter and her husband Sheena and Justin Smock. Grandchildren Joshua (JT) and Jacob (Jake) Brown and Jace, Mckenzie, and Max Smock. She is also survived by her sisters and their husbands Barbara and Alan Vierra, Susan and Jerome Johnson, and brother and his wife Michael and Kathy Caldwell, and numerous nieces and nephews.



