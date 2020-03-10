|
|
Catherine Dee Kelly
Catherine Dee Kelly was born a Friday the 13th in March of 1953. She died on January 23, 2020 in Santa Rosa. She was 66. Dee worked at Ridgway High School as the registrar for 25 years. Before that, she worked at General Dynamics, a black program that worked on stealth cruise missiles. She also worked at Apple where she met Steve Jobs who gave her a letter of recommendation. She worked at CSD, the rocket ranch, where she met her husband. Dee married David Shaun Kelly on November 18, 1979. They had three children together; Megan, Liam and Seamus. Dee loved baking, her Bunko Babes, reading and Scouts, but most of all she loved her family. Dee will be loved every moment for our lives. Her husband, three children, and her three siblings survive her.
A celebration of life will be held for Dee on March 14, 2020, at Ridgway High School from 10 a.m.-1: 30 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020