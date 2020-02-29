|
|
Catherine Elizabeth Grace
August 4, 1951 - February 12, 2020
Catherine Grace was an incredible bright soul. Born in Santa Ana, CA, she moved to Sebastopol when she married. Catherine resided in Sebastopol for the past 40 years. She worked as a Speech Therapist in the Sonoma County Schools for over 30 years and her work with children was extraordinarily meaningful to her. Catherine was also a Spiritual Prayer Practitioner with the Center for Spiritual Living. She delighted in spirituality and had a strong love for all things spiritual. Her intuitive guidance and inner wisdom provided inspiration and support to all who met her, she was such a bright light! Catherine also ran the animal ministry and did blessings for animals in need. She had a deep connection to all living things and compassion and love for animals. Catherine lived her life with extraordinary patience, kindness, ease, and grace. She loved tending to her rose garden, spending time in nature, painting water colors, spending time with her children, and she loved beauty. She filled her home and her life with beauty and love. Catherine is survived by her children, Sarah Joy Loren, and Robert Christian Kenney.
Her family is planning a private Celebration of Life for her closest friends and loved ones.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020