Catherine L. Chrisco
Passed away on October 25, 2019 in Petaluma at the age of 68 years. Devoted mother of Eric Chrisco (Claire) and Craig Chrisco. Cherished grandmother of Haley and Adam Chrisco. Adored sister of the late Brenda Garcia Huntington. Loving aunt of Christy Smithmier and Debra Barbay. Dearest friend of Sandy Jacobson and Marilyn Welter.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Funeral Liturgy, Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Mortuary. Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 30, 2019