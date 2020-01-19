|
|
Cathy Neil Langlois
Passed away on November 7, 2019 at the age of 65. Cathy enjoyed a rich and full life as a spiritual teacher. For the past 33 years, she shared her life's journey with husband Bob Wolcott.
A celebration of Cathy's life will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at The Center For Spiritual Living, 2075 Occidental Road, Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Forgotten Felines or Humane Society of Sonoma Co. in memory of Cathy.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020