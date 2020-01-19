Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
The Center For Spiritual Living
2075 Occidental Road
Santa Rosa, CA
Cathy Neil Langlois Notice
Cathy Neil Langlois
Passed away on November 7, 2019 at the age of 65. Cathy enjoyed a rich and full life as a spiritual teacher. For the past 33 years, she shared her life's journey with husband Bob Wolcott.
A celebration of Cathy's life will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at The Center For Spiritual Living, 2075 Occidental Road, Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Forgotten Felines or Humane Society of Sonoma Co. in memory of Cathy.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020
