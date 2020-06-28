Cecil Alexander Perkins, Jr.Cecil Alexander Perkins, Jr., 83, went home to be with Jesus his "Good Lord and Savior," on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Being the "rare man" he was, passed away after a brave battle with a rare form of stomach cancer at his home in Santa Rosa, California. He was born on March 15, 1937 in O'Kean, Arkansas. Cecil is survived by his adoring wife of 63 years, Margaret Lonette Owens-Perkins and his loving children, Tammey (Tom) Brown, Gary (Stacy) Perkins, and Sherry (Martin) Nelson. He took great delight in his grandchildren - Laura, Adam, Travis (Angela), Alison (Eli), Spencer, Garrett (Christine), Sarah, and Dexter (Katie), and adored his great-grandchildren - Sage Alexandria (namesake), Sienna, Aiden, Grace, Sam, and Cayden. Survived by his siblings, A. Geraldine Billy and David E., and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Cecil A. Perkins, Sr. and Violet S. Gray - Perkins, and siblings, Jimmie, and Maxine Glorioso.Born into a poor family, they worked picking cotton until 1952 when the family packed up their truck, five children, and migrated to Delano, California. Therefore, always referring to himself as a "good ol' boy from Arkansas who picked cotton." He delighted in sharing his life's journey with those interested. Delano was where he finished high school, met and married his young wife. In hopes of a better future, he relocated his young family to the East Bay working at Gerber and Pepsi Co., (as a working foremen), leaving to start a new business. With an entrepreneurial spirit, hard work, and perseverance, in 1974 he and his wife (along with business partners) established Appliance Parts Equipment, Inc. in Santa Rosa.In 1984 the husband and wife team began their next successful business venture, Little Angels Preschool; they poured their heart and soul into, providing the community with quality child care. In retirement they enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and life - which included traveling the world where they found no strangers. Being an avid gym member lead to a strong healthy life, until his cancer diagnosis. Considered a Jack-of-all-trades and a consummate tinkerer, he also enjoyed gold panning and was a member of the Santa Rosa Gold Diggers. He loved riding his motorcycle with his buddies and son and his wife. Described by all as kind-hearted, humble, compassionate, honest, always smiling, with high morals and sense of humor to match. A well-respected role model, he was a supporting figure to many extended family members, and a joy to be around.Attending Santa Rosa Bible Church since 1976, he had a humble great faith that was the foundation on which he lived his life. Cecil knew of his final destination of Heaven and blessed are those who have gone before him who now enjoy him. Cecil leaves a legacy of a life well lived, will never be forgotten, and greatly missed by all.Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Santa Rosa Bible Church, 4575 Badger Rd., Santa Rosa.