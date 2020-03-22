|
Celeste E. LeSage
Celeste E. LeSage, 56, a spiritual, creative and loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, passed away on February 23, 2020 in Petaluma, unexpectedly and peacefully. Celeste was a graduate of Casa Grande High School (1981) and later the California Academy of Art in San Francisco (1990) where she developed her skills as an interior designer. Her love for the arts, color and detail spawned her desire to create projects that were unique, magical and exceeded her client's expectations. Whimsical and carefree, Celeste will be remembered for her love of travel, adventure, and meeting new people with a smile and zest for life that was unending. She wanted to do everything, on her own terms, with an enormous spark for life.
Celeste's love for God, her children, her parents, her siblings and friends was pervasive and infinite. She loved yoga, flowers, playfulness, golf, traveling, singing, shopping and making others smile. She could be loud, funny, caring, thoughtful, and giving 24 hours a day. Celeste was always kind and her open spirit made her new friends daily. She joins her mother Priscilla in heaven, singing and traveling in eternal peace.
She is missed and survived by her two children, Chantal and Christophe Gish, her father, Paul LeSage, her loving siblings, Russ (Marianne) LeSage, Michele LeSage, Brian (Afsaneh Malaekeh) LeSage, Paulette (Ken) Gilbert, Denise (Mark) Mast and Jacqueline (Scott) Ceresa, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 125 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma, CA 94954. A Visitation will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m., at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary & Crematory, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma, CA 94952.
Celeste, as did her mother, Priscilla, felt that the work of Dr Susan Love organization is extremely important. The family requests that any donations made on behalf of Celeste, be made to Dr Susan Love Cancer Research Foundation, Office of Development, 16133 Ventura Blvd, Suite 1000, Encino, CA 91436.
To honor Celeste's generous spirit, uniqueness, and love of flowers, the family requests a favor. Not required but if you like, please bring a simple bouquet to adorn the altar during the Saturday ceremony and afterwards share the bouquet with someone who needs it, loved one or stranger. Pay it forward as Celeste always did!
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020