Charlene M Utt
July 27, 1956 - June 22, 2019
Charlene Marie Utt, 62, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019 in Santa Rosa, California. Charlene was born to Stanley and Arlene Buschman, July 27, 1956 in San Francisco, California. Charlene later moved to Sebastopol with her family at the age of six.
Charlene is survived by her daughter Tracey Cole, her son Michael Utt, four grandchildren, niece Stacy, nephew Stanley and a lot of extending family, friends and co-workers. She was preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Arlene Buschman and her brother Clay Buschman.
Charlene was a dedicated mother and grandmother throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching NASCAR, and sports. A gathering for a Celebration of Life is scheduled on July 27, 2019 from 12 pm – 4 pm at the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center located at 2050 Yulupa Avenue in Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 21, 2019