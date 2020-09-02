Charles A. Dunkel
November 15, 1937 - August 19, 2020
A former Oakmont, Sonoma County resident, Charles A. Dunkel, also known as Chuck, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020, at the Memory Care Unit of the Meridian, on Anaheim Hills Road, in Anaheim, at the age of 82.
Chuck was born in Detroit, Michigan, on November 15, 1937, the son of James Blaine Dunkel, and Martha Barbara Schuler. He was the fifth child of a family of two other sons and two daughters, and one of them, Martha Jane Chilcott still lives in Tucson, Arizona. He is survived by his love of 25 years, Suzanne Cassell, ten nieces and nephews who live all over the country and by Cara, his beloved all black cat.
Chuck happily grew up in Royal Oak, suburb of Detroit. He attended the Cranbrook High School in nearby Bloomfield Hills, a prep school he loved, graduating with honor in 1955. He went on to study at Williams College, another beloved school of his, in Williamstown, Massachusetts. He was active on the college newspaper staff and a member of the varsity basketball and baseball teams. He graduated with honor with an AB degree in Economics. Chuck then went on to the University of Chicago School of Business and obtained his MBA degree in 1961. He served in the US Air Force active duty and was honorably discharged in 1967. His next endeavor was the University of Michigan Law School where he graduated with a JD (law degree). Upon graduation, he moved to San Francisco, and passed the California State Bar, the first time he took the exam, and was always proud of that achievement.
He worked for two large bank trust departments in the bay area including Bank of America and then spent 22 years with the Federal Reserve Bank trust department, in bank supervision and regulations, in San Francisco. He retired in 2005 and he and Suzanne moved to Oakmont and eventually to the Oakmont Gardens. He enjoyed playing bridge, golf, and being the eternal student that he was, Chuck enjoyed taking many of the Osher Lifelong Learning classes at Sonoma state as well as in Oakmont, and with Suzanne, they attended the Santa Rosa Symphony Concerts. They also traveled around the world. He was a proud member of the Episcopalian St. Patrick church in Kenwood where he volunteered on various projects. Three years ago, sadly, he was diagnosed with dementia, a form of Alzheimer, but in the end it was his heart that failed. In October 2017, chased by the Santa Rosa wild fires, he and Suzanne moved to Anaheim, Southern California to be closer to family. Chuck will always be remembered for his great smile.
Donations in his name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at act.alz.org/donate