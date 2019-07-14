|
Charles Andrew Wilson
Charles Andrew Wilson passed peacefully on June 24th, 2019 with his daughters by his side. He was born July 30, 1925 in St. Louis, MO. Charlie graduated from Beaumont High in '43 and Washington University in '49. A combat veteran of World War II, he earned a bronze star for valor. He served in Germany during the Korean Conflict and for 20 years in the Air Force Reserves, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. Charlie married Patricia Page, his Washington U sweetheart, and raised two daughters in the St. Louis area. He was an executive at Monsanto and Sunmark Foods before retiring and moving to Vero Beach Florida. In 1995, he was preceded in death by Patricia. He married Peggy Gobar of San Francisco in 1999 and they lived in Cloverdale before moving to Varenna in Santa Rosa. Charlie was recently predeceased by his loving wife Peggy. He is survived by his daughters Jan Page Johnston and Carol Ann Wilson, as well as five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was an avid world traveler, a fine skier, and a charming, kind, loving father, husband and friend. He will be greatly missed.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 14, 2019