Charles C. "Charlie" Pina
October 14, 1930 - April 8, 2019
Charlie Pina, age 88, passed away on April 8th, 2019 in Penngrove, CA. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Emily. He was the loving father of Lisa Moody (Don Johnson), Everett Pina (Ann Kemmer) and Leslie Tipton (John Tipton) and adored grandfather of Alissa and Hallie Tipton. Charlie is also survived by his dog, Duchess, his sister Ernestine McGoldrick, sisters in law Emma Pina, Virginia Bench, and Coke Stimmler and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Charlie was born and raised in San Francisco, a resident of the "Butchertown" neighborhood and a Mission High School graduate. Charlie made the move to Petaluma, CA in 1968 to raise his family for the next 50 years. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean conflict (1951 - 1954) and a proud member of the Teamster's Union Local 85 for 40 years. He was a 49er faithful from the Kezar days and enjoyed watching the Golden State Warrior games on the TV. Most of all, Charlie enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters and large extended family.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life, Saturday, May 11th at 12:30 pm at the Tipton Residence; please contact Leslie for the address: 707-795-6559. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Petaluma or .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 5, 2019