Charles David Petersen
June 17, 1942 - July 27, 2019
Charles David "Charlie" Petersen, born and raised in Petaluma, passed away on July 27, 2019. He served in the National Guard and worked at Firestone Tires and The Petaluma Co-op Creamery for the remainder of his career.
He married Wanda Cella on August 2, 1969 and they had sons Matthew and Ethan. Charlie was the most dedicated husband, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Charlie is survived by his wife Wanda; sons Matthew (Deanna) and Ethan (Maggie); grandchildren Samuel (Kelsie), Andreas and Faona, Taylor and Kevin; great-grandson Beau.
Friends and family are invited to the Visitation on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, Petaluma. The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Petaluma with a reception at Hermann Sons Hall to immediately follow. We look forward to celebrating the life of such an outstanding man.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 30, 2019