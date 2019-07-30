Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
For more information about
Charles Petersen
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
Vigil
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Petaluma, CA
Charles David Petersen


1942 - 2019
Charles David Petersen Notice
Charles David Petersen
June 17, 1942 - July 27, 2019
Charles David "Charlie" Petersen, born and raised in Petaluma, passed away on July 27, 2019. He served in the National Guard and worked at Firestone Tires and The Petaluma Co-op Creamery for the remainder of his career.
He married Wanda Cella on August 2, 1969 and they had sons Matthew and Ethan. Charlie was the most dedicated husband, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Charlie is survived by his wife Wanda; sons Matthew (Deanna) and Ethan (Maggie); grandchildren Samuel (Kelsie), Andreas and Faona, Taylor and Kevin; great-grandson Beau.
Friends and family are invited to the Visitation on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, Petaluma. The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Petaluma with a reception at Hermann Sons Hall to immediately follow. We look forward to celebrating the life of such an outstanding man.
For more information, please visit the Parent-Sorensen website at www.parentsorensen.com/obits
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 30, 2019
