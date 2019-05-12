|
|
Charles "Charlie" Dunnet
June 29, 1930 - May 5, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Charles Dunnet announces his passing on 5 May 2019 at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital at the age of 88.
Charlie was born on 29 June 1930 in San Francisco to Scottish immigrants John Dunnet and Margaret Gunn Dunnet, who arrived in the United States on 15 December 1928. Charlie's early years were spent in Kenwood Calif. from 1937 to 1946 when he moved to Santa Rosa. Upon graduating from Santa Rosa High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy for 4 years. He then enlisted in the Air Force and retired after 20 years of service. Charlie then worked for the United States Postal Service until his retirement.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Agnes Elizabeth Cotta.
Charlie is survived by his wife Carol, his sister Marjorie Dunnet White of Fremont, Calif. ; his niece Charleen Brown and nephew Gary White of Tracy , Calif. ; his nephew Robert Cotta Jr (Michele) of Santa Rosa Calif. ; and his niece Mary Margaret Mastin of Ukiah, Calif. as well of all of their descendants.
Charlie belonged to the Loyal order of Mason lodge #57, NARFE, American Legion, and the SRHS Foundation.
A private family service will be held at Santa Rosa Memorial Park at a later date to be determined. Any donations in Charlie's memory should be made to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 12, 2019