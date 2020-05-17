Charles Edward Waltman

Our loving husband and father, Charles Edward Waltman, passed away peacefully on May 6th, 2020 with family by his side. Charles left behind his wife Mary and two sons Thomas and Clay and six grandchildren. He joined the United States Marie Corps right out of high school and then worked as a real estate broker for over 45 years. He was a great father and an amazing provider for his family.



