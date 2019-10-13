|
Charles Ernest Severson
July 26, 1927 - October 3, 2019
Loving husband, father, brother & friend, Charlie passed away peacefully in his Petaluma home surrounded by family. A veteran of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam, he served his country proudly for 29 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a Sergeant Major. Charlie was a faithful member of the Petaluma Valley Baptist Church and was very active in the Petaluma Senior Center. He was known for his clever wit, helpful advice, and love of technology, history and travel. Service at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary, Petaluma, October 15, 1pm; full military burial, 2pm, at Cypress Hill Memorial Park, Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 13, 2019