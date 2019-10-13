Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Cypress Hill Memorial Park
Charles Ernest Severson


1927 - 2019
Charles Ernest Severson
July 26, 1927 - October 3, 2019
Loving husband, father, brother & friend, Charlie passed away peacefully in his Petaluma home surrounded by family. A veteran of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam, he served his country proudly for 29 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a Sergeant Major. Charlie was a faithful member of the Petaluma Valley Baptist Church and was very active in the Petaluma Senior Center. He was known for his clever wit, helpful advice, and love of technology, history and travel. Service at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary, Petaluma, October 15, 1pm; full military burial, 2pm, at Cypress Hill Memorial Park, Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 13, 2019
