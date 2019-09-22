|
Charles Francis Leahy
May 1, 1926 - September 18, 2019
Charlie Leahy was 93 when he passed suddenly but peacefully on the afternoon of Wednesday September 18, 2019, with his loving son by his side. Charlie was born and raised in San Francisco. He attended St. Peter's Catholic School. As a young man he joined the Sailors Union of the Merchant Marines. After returning from overseas, his journey continued. He quickly became a very successful businessman. He was the proprietor of many businesses throughout his beloved city such as; many well-known neighborhood Taverns all through the Mission District of San Francisco. A couple of decades later he decided to take a huge leap of faith and moved to Medford, OR. There he purchased a large cattle ranch. This city boy knew nothing about raising farm animals but, with his tenacious and risk-taking mindset, he learned quickly and became successful with this endeavor as well. A decade or so later, he decided to return home to California where he continued his journey as a popular entrepreneur. Retirement brought him to spend over thirty-five years of his life in the Oakmont Area of Santa Rosa, with the love of his life, Sophie, where he became a wine "connoisseur". To say he was anything but an average person would be a huge understatement. He had a personality that was larger than life. He was smart, witty, hilarious, and generous. Honest-almost to a fault. He is survived by his companion; Diane Raphael, son Richard (Mary) Slavin of Larkspur, CA. as well as his Grandchildren; Emily Rued (Eric Callero), Biff Slavin and Tracy Slavin. Charlie is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews including Lynn (John) King, Tina (Larry) Wysong and Janice Zents. He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years Sophie and his daughter Kathy (Henry) Rued as well as by his sisters Dolores Borks and Camille )Preston) Zents. All who knew him will miss him immeasurably.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Star of the Valley Catholic Church (545 White Oak Drive, Santa Rosa [Oakmont], CA, 95409. Entombment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery (2930 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, CA, 95404). Reception immediately following. LAFFERTY & SMITH COLONIAL CHAPEL (4321 Sonoma Highway, Santa Rosa, CA, 95409) will provide Visitation hours on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., where a Vigil/Rosary Service will commence in the main chapel at 7:00 P.M. As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers Memorial Contributions in Charlie's name be sent to the of the Redwood Empire (1451 Guerneville Road, Suite: 220, Santa Rosa, CA, 95403).
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019