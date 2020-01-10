|
|
Charles "Chuck" Freemont Rowlands
Charles "Chuck" Freemont Rowlands, age 86, died on December 31, 2019 in Santa Rosa, California. He was born to Harry and Della Rowlands in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on August 19, 1933. In 1954, after serving in the United States Air Force, he settled in Sonoma County where he resided for the last 65 years. He was employed by the Fluor Corporation for 13 years and then the County of Sonoma Public Works Department, later known as the Permit and Resource Management Department, which he retired from after 27 years. Chuck was a member of the First Baptist Church of Santa Rosa, and later a member of Santa Rosa Bible Church. His favorite hobbies were camping, hunting, and fishing which he especially enjoyed with his family and fellow members of his church. Chuck is survived by his wife of 29 years, Susan Marie Rowlands (Behrens); his children Wayne (Laura), Daniel (Judy), Laurie (Karl), Scott (Jennifer), and John Caris (Trish); his brothers Ron (Thelma) and Dan (Rita); 13 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Santa Rosa Bible Church, 4575 Badger Road, Santa Rosa, at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Santa Rosa Bible Church, 4575 Badger Rd., Santa Rosa, CA, 95409.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020