|
|
Charles Lindley
December 26, 1941 - June 24, 2019
Charles Lindley, known as Chuck, was born in Port Townsend, Washington on December 26, 1941, but spent a good portion of his life in Petaluma. He passed away on June 24th at the age of 77. Chuck's family moved to Antioch, CA during his childhood. He graduated from Antioch High School in 1960 and joined the Army in 1963. After serving his country for three years, Chuck decided to go back to school at Sacramento State, earning a degree in Business Administration. Chuck returned to Antioch to start his career in retail. He met his wife, Darlene, while working at Sears. They got married in 1971.
Chuck and Darlene moved to Petaluma in 1972. He started working at Mervyn's in 1976 after spending six years at Sears. He was thrilled to be a father to Darlene's daughter, Dana and then to his son Marty, born in 1974. After many years in management at Mervyn's, Chuck took a Claims Adjuster position at Farmers Insurance where he enjoyed getting to know all the local auto body shops. He retired as a Claims Supervisor in 2003. Chuck had fond memories of vacationing with his family, watching his children grow and play sports. Chuck & Darlene loved to travel all over the world but enjoyed their Cisco Grove cabin the most. Chuck was preceded in death by his mother and father, Margaret and Marion Lindley and by his brother-in-law, Charles Kupilik. Chuck is survived by his siblings: Patricia and (Howard) Hobbs, Judy Reno (sister-in-law), Doris and (Jerry) Barringer; wife, Darlene Lindley, of 48 years and his daughter and son: Dana and (Bruce) Buchanan; Marty and (Caroline) Lindley. Chuck was also blessed with four grandchildren: Lauren Buchanan, Lindsay Buchanan Ruiz and (Armando) Ruiz, Caterina & Martino Lindley and eight nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend Chuck's Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 14th from 11:00 am – 12 noon at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary & Crematory, 850 Keokuk St. Petaluma. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Hospice of Petaluma. The family prefers memorial contributions be made to Hospice or .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 7, 2019