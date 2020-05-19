Charles "Chuck" Ouellette
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" Ouellette
December 13, 1934 - May 16, 2020
Charles (Chuck) Arthur Ouellette passed away on May 16 after struggling with a series of illnesses. He was a loving husband, dedicated father, caring grandfather and loyal friend. Charles grew up in Duluth, Minnesota. He served in the Air Force at the end of the Korean War and the National Guard while finishing his college degree. After graduation he taught Algebra and Physics at a local high school. The experience he gleaned from the service opened a window of opportunity into the airline industry. He moved his family to California to start a new career. He flew for Pan Am for 30 years until he retired.
Chuck is survived by Carol, his wife of 63 years, children Michael (Patsy), Debbie Bitter (Steven), Cathy Mann (Rod), Jeff (Rebecca) and grandchildren Steven and Dan Ouellette, Bryan Bitter, Rachel Herzog (Will), Jacob Ouellette, and Elle Mann. He is preceded in death by his son Timothy and parents.
Funeral arrangements will be managed by Parent-Sorensen Mortuary. Due to the COVID19 restrictions there will not be any public ceremonies. Family and friends are encouraged to visit the website www.ParentSorensen.com, to view more details, sign the guest book, leave a message and share a memory. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. RIP, Uncle Charles.. Fly High
Laura Ouellette-Ward
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved