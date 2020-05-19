Charles "Chuck" Ouellette
December 13, 1934 - May 16, 2020
Charles (Chuck) Arthur Ouellette passed away on May 16 after struggling with a series of illnesses. He was a loving husband, dedicated father, caring grandfather and loyal friend. Charles grew up in Duluth, Minnesota. He served in the Air Force at the end of the Korean War and the National Guard while finishing his college degree. After graduation he taught Algebra and Physics at a local high school. The experience he gleaned from the service opened a window of opportunity into the airline industry. He moved his family to California to start a new career. He flew for Pan Am for 30 years until he retired.
Chuck is survived by Carol, his wife of 63 years, children Michael (Patsy), Debbie Bitter (Steven), Cathy Mann (Rod), Jeff (Rebecca) and grandchildren Steven and Dan Ouellette, Bryan Bitter, Rachel Herzog (Will), Jacob Ouellette, and Elle Mann. He is preceded in death by his son Timothy and parents.
Funeral arrangements will be managed by Parent-Sorensen Mortuary. Due to the COVID19 restrictions there will not be any public ceremonies. Family and friends are encouraged to visit the website www.ParentSorensen.com, to view more details, sign the guest book, leave a message and share a memory. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Press Democrat on May 19, 2020.