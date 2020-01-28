|
|
Charles Russell Bock
Charles Russell Bock, a Cloverdale resident since 1972, died on January 22, 2020 at age 85. When he was 18, Russ joined the Naval Reserves. He retired after 35 years as an engineer for Pacific Bell. He established the Bock Vineyard in 2008 while he designed irrigation systems for Vimark Vineyard Mgmt and for many years owned the Mobile Gas Station on Cloverdale Blvd. Russ was a remarkable individual, lending a caring hand to Meals on Wheels, the Cloverdale Senior Center and the Cloverdale Healthcare Center. He was an active member of the St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Cloverdale. He was preceded by his wife Cheryl, daughter Erin and son Drew and is survived by daughters Linda and Kerstin and his grandchildren Gavin, Sarah and Katie.
A Mass and gathering for Russ will be held at St. Peter's at 10:00 a.m. on Monday Feburary 3rd. Please send any gifts or donations to Catholic Charities in Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 28, 2020