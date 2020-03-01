|
|
Charles S. Putnam
January 16, 1921 - December 9, 2019
Chuck Putnam was a testament to fortitude and integrity. He fought the good fight throughout his life, gave far more than he got in return, and set an example for all who knew him.
Chuck was born to Philip B. Putnam, an American patriot who served in World War I and II, and Julia Putnam nee Julia LeFevre Adkins.
Born and raised in Riverside, California, where his parents moved after their marriage, Chuck attended the University of Oregon where in addition to his studies he enrolled in the CPT, a civilian pilot training program.
When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, Chuck and just about every other able-bodied man stood in line the next day to enlist in the U.S. military. Chuck enlisted as a naval aviator and soon became a pilot instructor. Later he was sent to the South Pacific where he flew DC-3 transports that carried "the brass" from station to station. He also evacuated wounded soldiers back to the U.S. for treatment. His brother Bud also served in the Navy.
Chuck married Lois McConkey after the war. Her parents lived humbly and with much economic insecurity during the Great Depression. The newlyweds moved to the outskirts of Santa Rosa, California, but the marriage ended in divorce after ten years. Chuck faithfully exercised his visitation rights all during the upbringing of his grateful children, Scott, Randy and Julie. Brother Bud and his wife Connie helped out with much-needed love, caring and mentoring. For many years Chuck and Bud had a successful insurance agency in Long Beach, California.
Chuck remarried in 1961, and for almost 30 years, he and his beautiful bride, Julia "Janice" Noonan, lived in Costa Mesa, CA. After Chuck retired he and Janice moved to Santa Rosa, California where they enjoyed wonderful friendships -- Chuck from his days living there after the war, and Janice from having grown up in Santa Rosa. Janice's sister Nancy Berto and her husband David, and Janice's niece, Juliana Duranceau and her family, lived in Santa Rosa and welcomed them.
Later in life Janice was tragically struck with Alzheimer's. Chuck stayed with her in an assisted care memory care unit to provide her with love and comfort as she struggled with the worsening disease. After Janice's passing Chuck moved to assisted living facilities in Camas, Washington where his daughter Julie and her husband Charles "Chuck" Martinez lived nearby.
Charles S. Putnam is survived by his children Scott Putnam, Randall Putnam and Julie Martinez (and by Julie's husband Chuck who came to think of him as a second father). They are thankful that Janice's family was so warm and welcoming.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020