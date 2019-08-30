|
Charles Thomas Lavell
August 12, 1929 - August 5, 2019
Charles passed away in his home, on August 5th, 2019 of natural causes, just one week before his 90th birthday. Charlie, as he was commonly known, was a fifth generation Sonoma County resident and grew up on a farm on Lavell Road in Santa Rosa. His family arrived in Sonoma County in the 1840s and they are the early settlers of Windsor, Santa Rosa, and Healdsburg. Charles attended Mark West School and Santa Rosa High School. After serving in the Navy, he met his wife, Elvira, while attending classes at SRJC. They married in 1954 and he built their home in Santa Rosa where he resided until his death. He is the cofounder of Santa Rosa Stainless Steel, manufacturers of wine tanks, which the Lavell family owned for nearly 30 years. He treated his employees fairly and had a knack for motivating them to be successful. His way of showing his affection towards his family, friends, and employees was through his humorous teasing. Charles had fond memories of traveling across several Northwestern states for hunting and fishing trips. He frequently visited his ranch in Yorkville, where he was passionate about cutting firewood, driving his bulldozer, deer hunting, and pig hunting. For over 30 years, he enjoyed socializing and remaining connected with his Wednesday lunch gang.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, John Lavell and Elva (Brooks) Lavell. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Elvira (Voigt) Lavell, as well as his children Mike, Nadine (Gary Del Carlo), Dan (Heidi) and Elaine (Ray Sullivan Jr). Grandchildren Connor, Brett, Mary, Emily, and Kelly will miss him. He also leaves behind siblings Shirley and John Kenneth Lavell.
A celebration of his life will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 6th, at Windsor Grange.
The family would like to thank Hospice and caregivers Ilivasi Navia and Ravai Salato.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019